Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.21%, up for five straight sessions

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28480.55, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.4 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.66, up 0.28% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 15.05% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.