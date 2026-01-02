Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.21%, up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.21%, up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 122.78, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.05% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.13% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.78, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 5.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28480.55, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.66, up 0.28% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 15.05% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 69.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 0.9%, gains for fifth straight session

Zota Health Care gains after adding 276 Davaindia Stores in Q3 FY26

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story