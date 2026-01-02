Zota Health Care gains after adding 276 Davaindia Stores in Q3 FY26

Zota Health Care advanced 1.56% to Rs 1,543.20 after the company announced significant expansion in its Davaindia store network, adding 276 new stores.

The companys COCO segment opened 231 stores in Q3 FY26, taking the total number of COCO stores managed by wholly owned subsidiary Davaindia Health Mart to 1,207 as of 30 September 2025.

The FOFO segment added 45 stores during the quarter, bringing its total to 848 stores as of 30 September 2025.

Zota Health Care is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products, serving both domestic and international markets.

The company reported a 31.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.95 crore in Q2 FY26, despite a 91.7% surge in total revenue to Rs 128.95 crore compared with Q2 FY25.