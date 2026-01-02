Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 189.07, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 20.13% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 189.07, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 16.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28480.55, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.1 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.08, up 2.77% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 61.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 20.13% jump in the Nifty Auto index.