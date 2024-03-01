Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.84%, gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.84%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 542.45, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.7% jump in NIFTY and a 15.72% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 542.45, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 22292.65. The Sensex is at 73564.13, up 1.47%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 7.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20407.9, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 543.6, up 1.53% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 36.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.7% jump in NIFTY and a 15.72% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

