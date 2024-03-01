Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
GSS Infotech Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd and Windlas Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2024.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 104.86 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3880 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd surged 18.43% to Rs 182.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9298 shares in the past one month.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd soared 16.81% to Rs 120.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Steels Ltd gained 16.18% to Rs 1043.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23100 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd advanced 14.01% to Rs 574.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15179 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

