ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 1585.97 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 8.33% to Rs 504.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 465.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 1585.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1322.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

