Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate cuts in afternoon trade, following the Monetary Policy Committee's unanimous decision to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. This marked the first rate change in two years, driven by easing inflation and slowing economic growth. The committee highlighted its neutral stance, focusing on aligning inflation with targets while supporting economic growth. The Nifty hovered below the 23,600 level.

Metal, consumer durables and auto shares advanced while FMCG and banking stocks declined

At 13:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 237.99 points or 0.30% to 77,812.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 49.95 points or 0.21% to 23,553.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.41%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,571 shares rose and 2,231 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Friday cut the repo ratethe rate at which the RBI lends to other banksby 25 basis points to 6.25% after keeping it unchanged for two years.

This is the first rate cut initiated by the RBI in five years, the last one being in May 2020. RBI, however, continues with the neutral monetary policy stance and remains unambiguously focused on a durable alignment of inflation with the target while supporting growth.

The decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2% while supporting growth, the central bank noted. This was the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra and also the first RBI MPC meeting after the Union Budget 2025-2026 was presented on February 1.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Steel (up 3.91%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.70%), Trent (up 3.65%), JSW Steel (up 3.05%) and Hindalco Industries (up 2.54%) were the major Nifty 50 gainers.

ITC (down 2.06%), Britannia Industries (down 1.84%), State Bank of India (SBI) (down 1.64%), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 1.51%) and Apollo Hospital Enterprise (down 1.49%) were the major Nifty 50 losers.

ITC fell 2.06%. The company reported 1.2% rise in net profit to Rs 5,638 crore on a 8.6% increase in net revenue to Rs 17,726 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Bharti Airtel jumped 4.72% after the telecom major's consolidated net profit soared 460.93% to Rs 16,134.6 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,876.4 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 19.07% YoY to Rs 45,129.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

Britannia Industries fell 1.84%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.45%. The company reported 12.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,202.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,073.38 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 10,210.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.12%. The company reported 10.04% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 845.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 939.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations increased 8.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,978.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India zoomed 7.51% after the companys net profit jumped 21.59% to Rs 98.17 crore on 10.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 904.88 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Cochin Shipyard slipped 3.51% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 27.6% to Rs 176.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 244.38 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 1,147.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) added 2.42% after the company reported 100% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 219.7 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 108.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 108% to Rs 773.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 371.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

PG Electroplast rallied 3.10% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 108.7% to Rs 40.14 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 19.24 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 81.9% to Rs 967.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Global Market:

European market declined as corporate earnings, monetary policy and key U.S. jobs data remain in focus. Investors are also awaited for French and German import and export data, house price data from the U.K., and an industrial production print from Spain.

Bank of England cut its key rate by 25 basis points and signaled more cuts were on the horizon in 2025

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors assessed Japans household spending data. The countrys household spending in December rose 2.7% year on year in real terms.

A robust labor market could strengthen the Fed's resolve to maintain current interest rates, as the central bank has indicated its intention to do, citing concerns about persistent inflation.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%, while the S&P 500 added 0.36%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, declining 0.28%.

Amazon.com Inc. shares fell over 4% in after-hours trading after the e-commerce giant projected first-quarter 2025 sales between $151 billion and $155.5 billion, missing analysts' expectations.

