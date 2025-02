Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 131.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.92% to Rs 3613.51 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 131.17% to Rs 674.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 291.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.92% to Rs 3613.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4749.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3613.514749.7112.029.75839.31462.23749.27372.68674.70291.86

