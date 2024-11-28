Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICL Fincorp standalone net profit rises 7.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of ICL Fincorp rose 7.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.0832.24 34 OPM %51.9756.48 -PBDT5.754.72 22 PBT2.392.00 20 NP1.671.55 8

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

