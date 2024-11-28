ICL Fincorp standalone net profit rises 7.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of ICL Fincorp rose 7.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.0832.2451.9756.485.754.722.392.001.671.55

