ICRA consolidated net profit rises 18.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of ICRA rose 18.92% to Rs 55.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 136.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.52% to Rs 170.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 498.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

