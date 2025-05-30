Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICRA consolidated net profit rises 18.92% in the March 2025 quarter

ICRA consolidated net profit rises 18.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 136.21 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 18.92% to Rs 55.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 136.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.52% to Rs 170.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 498.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.21123.96 10 498.02446.11 12 OPM %43.4340.21 -35.6933.35 - PBDT78.5466.59 18 250.37213.32 17 PBT74.0662.13 19 233.97199.86 17 NP55.7446.87 19 170.01151.09 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RTS Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the March 2025 quarter

IEC Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story