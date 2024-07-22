Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 41.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income decline 2.82% to Rs 6669.84 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 41.09% to Rs 1734.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1229.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income declined 2.82% to Rs 6669.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6863.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6669.846863.63 -3 OPM %76.7155.32 -PBDT2545.581843.42 38 PBT2545.581843.42 38 NP1734.321229.26 41

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

