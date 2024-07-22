Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 48.44 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 14.86% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.4450.82 -5 OPM %21.7624.40 -PBDT12.4914.21 -12 PBT10.3012.15 -15 NP7.689.02 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: Real GDP is now at pre-pandemic levels, says CEA

Stressed debt worth Rs 1.65 trillion on NARCL's radar: Economic Survey

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts show strength; Eco Survey in spotlight

LIVE: Supreme Court stays orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

Axis Securities picks V-Mart as 'Stock Pick of the Week'; Check strategy

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story