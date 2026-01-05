IDBI Bank Q3 total business grows 12% YoY

IDBI Bank announced that its total business increased 12% to Rs 5,46,634 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,89,245 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the banks total business rose 2.41%.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 3,07,828 crore in Q3 FY26, recording a 9% YoY growth and a 1.42% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,38,806 crore, registering a growth of 15% YoY and 3.72% QoQ. CASA deposits were at Rs 1,35,630 crore, up 4% YoY but down 2.44% QoQ.

IDBI Bank is engaged in the business of monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings banks, and discount houses.