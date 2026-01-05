Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries secures domestic contract from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries secures domestic contract from Reliance Industries

Jan 05 2026
Trishakti Industries said that it has received a domestic contract from Reliance Industries for the hiring and deployment of advanced machinery along with skilled manpower.

The contract involves the immediate deployment of advanced machines with manpower and carries an initial tenure of one year. The company said the fresh capex deployment for the project is estimated at around Rs 5 crore, while the contract value is expected to be upwards of Rs 14 million, inclusive of taxes.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction. The companys consolidated net profit surged 89.3% YoY to Rs 1.59 crore posted in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 0.84 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 133.3% YoY to Rs 6.65 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Trishakti Industries shed 0.58% to Rs 145.75 on the BSE.

Jan 05 2026

