IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q2 FY25

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 15% to Rs 4,78,614 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,17,936 crore in Q2 FY24.The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,77,602 crore in Q2 FY25, up 11% year on year.
During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,01,012 crore, up 19% YoY while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,33,639 crore, up 4% YoY.
IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include corporate / wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory / syndication, project appraisal.
The banks standalone net profit jumped 40.44% to Rs 1,719.27 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,224.18 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.Total income grew by 3.12% year on year to Rs 7,471.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Shares of IDBI Bank dropped 3.57% to Rs 80.86 on the BSE.
