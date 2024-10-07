IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q2 FY25

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 15% to Rs 4,78,614 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,17,936 crore in Q2 FY24.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,77,602 crore in Q2 FY25, up 11% year on year.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,01,012 crore, up 19% YoY while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,33,639 crore, up 4% YoY.

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include corporate / wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory / syndication, project appraisal.