Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 100.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 11.28 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 100.98% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.2810.89 4 OPM %30.7623.23 -PBDT3.462.70 28 PBT2.051.02 101 NP2.051.02 101
Powered by Capital Market - Live News