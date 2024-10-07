Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 100.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 100.98% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.2810.89 4 OPM %30.7623.23 -PBDT3.462.70 28 PBT2.051.02 101 NP2.051.02 101

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

