Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 100.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 100.98% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.2810.8930.7623.233.462.702.051.022.051.02

