Ideaforge Tech Q3 net loss widens to Rs 34-cr

Ideaforge Technology slipped 3.58% to Rs 414.75 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33.85 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from Rs 24.02 crore in Q3 FY25.

Despite the wider loss, the companys revenue from operations increased 79.15% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31.55 crore during the quarter.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.93 crore in Q3 FY26, as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

Ideaforge reported a negative EBITDA of Rs 23.91 crore in Q3 FY26, declining from a negative EBITDA of Rs 12.58 crore in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin also reduced to - 75.8% in Q2 FY26 from -71.4% a year ago.

As of 31st December 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 440 crore. Ankit Mehta, co-founder and CEO of ideaForge said, FY26 has been a defining year for ideaForge so far. Weve booked the highest quantum of ordersin our two-decade journey so far this year, with a sizable chunk coming in Q3 alone. Our priority now is crisp execution: we expect to deliver ~4045% of the open orders in Q4 FY26 and close FY26 with improved gross margins and turn profitable. Drones have become a critical element of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, and recent global conflicts have reinforced the need for nations to build strong indigenous capabilities. For India, this shift became especially evident post Operation Sindoor, with a clear acceleration in procurement through initiatives such as EP6 and decentralised command-level purchases. The recent reports of a fresh procurement outlay of approximately Rs 20,000 crore signal a strong, multi-year demand tailwind for the domestic drone industry. With indigenously developed platforms, subsystems, and full-stack technology, we are gearing up to meet evolving requirements by expanding beyond ISR and reinforcing leadership in Indias drone ecosystem. Further, the reports of PLI 2.0 and R&D incentives for drones also provide positive signs for the industry.