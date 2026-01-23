CAMS clocks PAT of nearly Rs 126 crore in Q3; AUM crosses Rs 55 lakh crore mark

Computer Age Management Services has reported 0.04% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.53 crore on a 5.52% increase in revenue from operations from operations to Rs 390.13 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the December25 quarter was Rs 238.24 crore, up by 9% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 164.71 crore, down by 0.84% from Rs 166.10 crore in Q3 FY25.

CAMS assets under management (AUM) crossed Rs 55 lakh crore milestone in December 2025, retaining market leadership with 68% market share and delivering 18% YoY growth, in line with the industry.

Equity assets surged to an all-time high of Rs 30.4 lakh crore, with market share rising to a record 66.4%, up 70 basis points YoY & scaling faster than industry. New SIP registrations stood at 1.16 crore in Q3 FY26, growing 18% YoY and significantly outpacing industry growth of 6% CAMS secured a new mandate from Carnelian Asset Management, taking the MF RTA client count to 29 AMCs. Anuj Kumar, managing director said: Q3 FY26 marked CAMSs strongest quarter to date, with record revenues delivered in a challenging operating environment. EBITDA margins stood at a robust 46%, supported by technology driven productivity gains. Broad based growth across Mutual Funds and accelerating traction in non MF businesses underscore the resilience of our diversified model.