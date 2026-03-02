Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2026.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd soared 13.27% to Rs 466.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15912 shares in the past one month.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd spiked 11.15% to Rs 62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month. Dev Information Technology Ltd surged 10.40% to Rs 25.91. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6178 shares in the past one month. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd spurt 9.79% to Rs 489.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3134 shares in the past one month.