Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd surged 13.11% to Rs 492.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 121.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd soared 11.19% to Rs 709.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39394 shares in the past one month. IIFL Capital Services Ltd spiked 8.89% to Rs 314.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53241 shares in the past one month. Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 5.79% to Rs 168.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8 lakh shares in the past one month.