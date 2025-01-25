IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 53.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.57% to Rs 9342.99 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 53.53% to Rs 340.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.57% to Rs 9342.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7879.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9342.997879.5033.0038.14422.16929.74422.16929.74340.17732.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News