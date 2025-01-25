Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 53.53% in the December 2024 quarter

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 53.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 18.57% to Rs 9342.99 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 53.53% to Rs 340.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.57% to Rs 9342.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7879.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income9342.997879.50 19 OPM %33.0038.14 -PBDT422.16929.74 -55 PBT422.16929.74 -55 NP340.17732.09 -54

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

