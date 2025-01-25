Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 82.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.30% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities declined 82.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.30% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.549.2829.6066.591.376.501.216.360.965.41

