Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 82.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 82.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.30% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities declined 82.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.30% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.549.28 -40 OPM %29.6066.59 -PBDT1.376.50 -79 PBT1.216.36 -81 NP0.965.41 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 87.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 27.08% in the December 2024 quarter

J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 33.19% in the December 2024 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story