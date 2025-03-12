IDFC First Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.67, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.94% rally in NIFTY and a 2.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.67, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22424.2. The Sensex is at 73917.15, down 0.25%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 11.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47853.95, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 236.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

