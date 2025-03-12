Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1673.25, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 8.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1673.25, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 22337.55. The Sensex is at 73661.95, down 0.59%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has slipped around 4.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20332.1, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1674.7, up 1.07% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 7.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 8.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 126.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

