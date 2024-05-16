IEX gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 1.68% to Rs 148.05 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore on 13.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 121.28 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax climbed 11.35% to Rs 128.72 crore in March 2024 quarter as against Rs 115.60 crore in same quarter last year.

Total income stood at Rs 149.29 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 15.20% on YoY basis.

EBITDA increased 14.61% YoY to Rs 132.6 crore during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the company reported a 14.68% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.78 crore on 12.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 449.15 crore in FY24 over FY23.

During Q4 FY24, IEX achieved 30.1 BU volume across all segments, registering an increase of 15.5% on YoY basis. This volume comprises 25.9 BU from the conventional power market segment, 1 BU from the green market segment, and 32.48 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) (equivalent to 3.2 BU). REC traded volume in Q4 FY24 increased by about 98% on YoY basis.

On the fuel side, India's coal production increased by 10% YoY to reach 256 million tonnes in Q4 FY24 and E-auction coal premium continued to decline throughout the financial year.

The average market clearing price in the DAM segment during Q4 FY24 period was Rs 4.89 per unit compared with Rs 6.08 per unit in the same quarter last year, lower by 20%.

On the gas market front, in Q4 FY24, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) generated total volumes of 8.7 Million MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. The board has fixed 31 May 2024, as the 'record date' and will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders.

Indian Energy Exchange is a power exchange, licensed by the central electricity regulatory commission (CERC) for spot trading in power / electricity and trading of renewal energy certificate (REC) and energy saving certificates (ESCerts).

