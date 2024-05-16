Aurionpro Transit partners with Google Wallet

For facilitating hassle-free travel as part of pay-as-you-go experience

Aurionpro Transit, a subsidiary of Aurionpro, facilitates the integration of its app-based and ORS ticketing solution with Google Wallet.

Sanjay Bali, CEO Aurionpro Transit adds: Being able to communicate in real-time with passengers as part of the pay-as-you-go (PAYG) experience is a huge leap forward. This project will benefit riders, giving them visibility into the savings made through PAYG. Moreover, it offers operators a pathway to develop relationships with PAYG passengers and create a real sense of membership and valued loyalty Using Google Pay for transit payments ensures a quick, seamless, and secure process. We aim to help people feel more in control of their spending and encourage use of sustainable transport.

