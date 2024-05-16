Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 78.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 78.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 85.53 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 78.81% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.92% to Rs 18.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 283.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales85.5366.46 29 283.38244.76 16 OPM %14.2211.01 -14.2712.73 - PBDT10.416.14 70 34.1225.53 34 PBT8.574.50 90 26.7419.08 40 NP5.993.35 79 18.8413.66 38

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

