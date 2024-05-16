Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 78.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 85.53 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 78.81% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.92% to Rs 18.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 283.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

85.5366.46283.38244.7614.2211.0114.2712.7310.416.1434.1225.538.574.5026.7419.085.993.3518.8413.66

