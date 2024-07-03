IEX total volume jumps 25% YoY to 10,158 MU in Jun'24

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved electricity volume of 10,185 million units (MU) in June 2024, registering a growth of 24.7% YoY basis.

According to government data published in June 2024, the country's energy consumption increased 8.9% YoY to 152.4 billions units.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4,849 MU in June 2024 as compared to 4,103 MU in June 2023, registering an increase of 18.2%.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased 20.1% YoY to 3,213 MU in June 2024.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,378 MU during June 2024, higher by 23.3% on YoY basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, 744 MU volumes during June 2024 as compared to 272 MU in June 2023, up 173.4% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 680 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of Rs 4.14 per unit, as compared to 166 MU in Jun23.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 64 MU volume in June 2024 with average monthly price of non-solar of Rs 8.08/unit.

A total of 4.39 lakh renewable energy certificate (RECs) (equivalent to 439 MU) were traded in the trading sessions held on 12 June 2024 and 26 June 2024, at a clearing price of Rs 150/REC and Rs 140/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 10 July 2024 and 31 July 2024.

During June 2024, 52,756 energy saving certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 53 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs. 2,165 per ESCert.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore on 13.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 121.28 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 185.95 on the BSE.

