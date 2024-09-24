IEX tumbles on market coupling buzz

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) slumped 10.30% to Rs 214.60, triggered by the media reports suggesting that the government is considering implementing market coupling for power exchanges in the country.

Market coupling is a mechanism that aggregates buy and sell bids from all power exchanges in India, leading to a unified market clearing price (MCP). This could potentially streamline the power trading process and ensure a more efficient allocation of electricity resources.

The Power Ministry has reportedly requested the Grid Controller of India (Grid-India) to expedite the completion of a pilot study on market coupling. If implemented, this new model could have a profound impact on the Indian power market.

