Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, Nava Ltd, SBFC Finance Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2024. Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, Nava Ltd, SBFC Finance Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian Energy Exchange Ltd tumbled 11.12% to Rs 212.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd lost 8.12% to Rs 252.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35822 shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd crashed 7.59% to Rs 1175.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37580 shares in the past one month.

SBFC Finance Ltd pared 6.41% to Rs 98.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd corrected 6.28% to Rs 2231.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17268 shares in the past one month.

