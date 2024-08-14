IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 338.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 265.23 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 338.95% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 265.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.265.23231.863.520.6013.695.788.980.998.341.90

