Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 338.95% in the June 2024 quarter

IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 338.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 265.23 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 338.95% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 265.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales265.23231.86 14 OPM %3.520.60 -PBDT13.695.78 137 PBT8.980.99 807 NP8.341.90 339

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

Iran rejects European leaders' call to refrain from retaliatory attacks

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 71,630, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,600

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story