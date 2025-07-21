Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFGL Refractories allots 3.60 cr equity shares under bonus issue

IFGL Refractories allots 3.60 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
IFGL Refractories has allotted 3,60,39,312 equity shares of Rs. 10 each under bonus issue in ratio of 1:1 to eligible members of the company whose names appeared in the register of members/register of beneficial owners as on 18 July 2025 being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

