Siemens Energy India appoints Navonil Roy as Execution Unit Head (Grid Technologies Products Switchgear)

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
With effect from 21 July 2025

Siemens Energy India announced the appointment of Navonil Roy as Execution Unit Head (Grid Technologies Products Switchgear) of the Company with effect from 21 July 2025.

Roy has over 20 years of experience in Hitachi Energy (previously ABB), where he has worked across value chain in various senior positions in India and abroad. In his last assignment at Hitachi Energy, Roy worked as General Manager - GIS and Hybrid Switchgear Factory in India.

Roy holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

