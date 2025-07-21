Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.32% to Rs 37.67 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India declined 28.16% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 37.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.6731.5726.3938.049.7812.119.0111.816.438.95

