Sun Pharma announces top-line results of tildrakizumab 100 mg Phase 3 studies

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
For treatment of active psoriatic arthritis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced top-line results from two Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of tildrakizumab 100 mg (ILUMYA) administered over 24 weeks for treatment of active psoriatic arthritis.

Treatment with tildrakizumab 100 mg (ILUMYA) resulted in greater improvements in PsA signs and symptoms at Week 24 compared to treatment with placebo. Both the INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 studies achieved the primary endpoint, with a higher proportion of patients in the INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 studies treated with tildrakizumab achieving ACR20 responses at week 24, compared to those receiving placebo (p < 0.05).

"We are excited to share that both the INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 clinical trials have successfully met their primary endpoints. These top-line results reinforce the therapeutic potential of ILUMYA as a treatment option for patients with active psoriatic arthritis. We extend our sincere gratitude to the patients, healthcare professionals and administrators whose contributions made the studies possible. We look forward to sharing the complete clinical data in the near future, said Marek Honczarenko, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Specialty Development at Sun Pharma.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

