Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 2.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 662.39 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable declined 2.22% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 662.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 773.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.662.39773.688.216.6644.1843.6331.4632.3122.8923.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News