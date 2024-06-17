Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.53% in the March 2024 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 9.53% to Rs 373.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.55% to Rs 1763.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 10249.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8269.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2853.572187.36 30 10249.438269.69 24 OPM %56.4264.37 -62.3964.20 - PBDT604.19636.12 -5 2752.732265.11 22 PBT553.69594.03 -7 2571.912112.52 22 NP373.41412.74 -10 1763.541500.30 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of IIFL Finance approves terms of rights issue

IIFL Management Services to sell its AIF biz to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management

IIFL Finance announces Fairfax India agrees to invest $200 million

IIFL Finance tanks after RBI restricts gold loan operations

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AI Champdany Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jnk India bags order from Reliance Inds

CRISIL reaffirms rating of Gujarat Fluorochemicals with 'stable' outlook

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story