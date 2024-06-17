IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 croreNet profit of IIFL Finance declined 9.53% to Rs 373.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.55% to Rs 1763.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 10249.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8269.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News