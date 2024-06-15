AI Champdany Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.59% to Rs 9.17 crore

Net loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.12% to Rs 44.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

9.1716.5544.2748.71-493.35-203.87-100.86-85.53-45.4518.22-38.1614.17-45.0617.64-40.1211.04-41.0520.80-39.5514.93

