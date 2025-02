IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 22.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 897.97 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 22.62% to Rs 207.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 897.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 807.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

