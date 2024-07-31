Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 77.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.73% to Rs 196.78 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 77.43% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.73% to Rs 196.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.196.78143.9210.828.5525.2714.6524.1913.4617.9210.10

