Andhra Pradesh Expressways reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.55 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 456.43% to Rs 47.63 crore

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh Expressways reported to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 456.43% to Rs 47.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.638.5626.3350.356.56-2.786.55-2.806.55-2.80

