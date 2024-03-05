Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IIFL Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2024.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IIFL Securities Ltd lost 12.19% to Rs 134.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72511 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd tumbled 12.04% to Rs 33.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd crashed 11.13% to Rs 1836.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6326 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd pared 8.93% to Rs 158.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36924 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd dropped 8.18% to Rs 140.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5808 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yasho Industries standalone net profit rises 78.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IIFL Management Services to sell its AIF biz to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management

Adani Power update on resolution plan submitted for Lanco Amarkantak Power

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Strides Pharma gains on USFDA nod for Gabapentin tablets

Industrials shares fall

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story