IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 68.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 406.67% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.81% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.25 -68 1.700.91 87 OPM %12.5012.00 -57.6520.88 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 0.980.19 416 PBT0.010.03 -67 0.980.19 416 NP0.010.03 -67 0.760.15 407

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

