IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 406.67% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.81% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.080.251.700.9112.5012.0057.6520.880.010.030.980.190.010.030.980.190.010.030.760.15

