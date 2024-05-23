New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 146.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 8983.27 croreNet profit of New India Assurance Company rose 146.50% to Rs 310.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 8983.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7937.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.53% to Rs 1116.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1048.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 34186.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30424.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
