New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 146.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 8983.27 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 146.50% to Rs 310.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 8983.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7937.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.53% to Rs 1116.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1048.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 34186.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30424.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8983.277937.38 13 34186.6130424.95 12 OPM %4.831.38 -4.093.92 - PBDT469.85150.12 213 1412.111256.46 12 PBT469.85150.12 213 1412.111256.46 12 NP310.88126.12 146 1116.481048.01 7

