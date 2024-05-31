Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IITL Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IITL Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of IITL Projects reported to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.83% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.76 7 2.501.43 75 OPM %228.40-460.53 -188.80-248.25 - PBDT3.60-3.22 LP 2.24-2.99 LP PBT3.60-3.22 LP 2.24-2.99 LP NP4.93-3.22 LP 22.54-2.99 LP

