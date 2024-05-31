Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Property Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 82.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Property Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 82.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Prime Property Development Corporation declined 82.07% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.17% to Rs 6.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 55.64 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.980 0 55.640 0 OPM %16.630 -15.620 - PBDT3.972.19 81 9.300.38 2347 PBT3.872.09 85 8.90-0.03 LP NP1.498.31 -82 6.516.19 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Starlog Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story