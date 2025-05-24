IITL Projects standalone net profit rises 613.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.30 crore

Net profit of IITL Projects rose 613.24% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.80% to Rs 31.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.60% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

