IITL Projects standalone net profit rises 613.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.30 crore

Net profit of IITL Projects rose 613.24% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.80% to Rs 31.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.60% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.300.81 PL 0.212.50 -92 OPM %80.00532.10 --261.90271.20 - PBDT0.323.58 -91 -3.222.21 PL PBT0.323.58 -91 -3.222.21 PL NP35.024.91 613 31.4722.51 40

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

