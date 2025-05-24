Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.V. Trading & Agencies standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

S.V. Trading & Agencies standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of S.V. Trading & Agencies rose 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.32% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

