Star Cement slips after Q4 PAT plunges 50% YoY to Rs 37 crore

Star Cement fell 2.66% to Rs 225 after the cement maker's standalone net profit declined 49.84% to Rs 36.85 crore on a 23.43% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 658.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.33 crore during the fourth quarter, registering a de-growth of 53.33% from 116.42 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expense tanked 20.78% year on year to Rs 608.37 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 39.53 crore (up 4.47% YoY), while the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 127.22 crore (down 65.18% YoY) during the period under review.

For the full year, the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 158.47 crore in FY25, compared with a net profit of Rs 220.70 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations for the year fell 31.15% to Rs 1,992.19 crore.

Star Cement is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement clinker & cement. It sells its products across northeastern and eastern states in India.

