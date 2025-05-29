Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 20.55% to Rs 102.06 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 98.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.55% to Rs 102.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 321.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales102.0684.66 21 321.38258.54 24 OPM %-41.83-126.75 --22.58-65.43 - PBDT-17.72-93.75 81 -25.58-108.55 76 PBT-20.24-95.84 79 -32.50-115.99 72 NP7.34-98.12 LP -4.88-77.44 94

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

